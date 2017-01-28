Sarawak CM to announce BN pick for Tanjung Datu by-election next week

PBB secretary general Datuk Dr Stephen Rundie says the party headquarters is in the process of getting feedback on the ground on who will be the most suitable candidate to win in the Tanjong Datu by-election, January 28, 2017. — Picture by Sulok TawieKUCHING, Jan 28 — Sarawak chief minister Datuk Amar Abang Johari Abang Openg will announce the name of the Barisan Nasional candidate for the Tanjong Datu by-election on February 1, three days before the nomination day.

Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) secretary general Datuk Dr Stephen Rundie confirmed the news to Malay Mail Online, and that four potential candidates have been shortlisted so far.

“Right now, we are in the process of getting the feedback from the ground as to who will be the most suitable candidate to win in the by-election,” he told Malay Mail Online when met at the Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) Chinese New Year Open House here.

He said the party wants to get the full report on the ground before making the announcement.

Rundie, who also the state Minister of Public Utilities, said the party has identified four names to contest in the by-election which was called following the demise of the incumbent assemblyman and Chief Minister Tan Sri Adenan Satem on January 11 of heart complications.

He said the candidate picked to contest in the by-election might not be Adenan’s widow Puan Sri Jamilah Anu or one of his two sons.

“Depending on the feedback on the ground, the party may pick someone else,” he said.

Meanwhile, Abang Johari, when asked by reporters at the same SUPP Chinese New Year Open House, said that PBB is not in a hurry to decide on the name.

“Just wait for the official announcement,” he said.

Abang Johari, who is also the state Barisan Nasional chairman and PBB president, thanked the state PKR chapter for declining to contest in the by-election.

With nomination has been scheduled for February 4, polling has been fixed for February 18.

On the May 7, 2016 state election, Adenan retained the Tanjong Datu seat when he defeated Jazolkipli Numan of PKR by 5,892 votes.

He polled 6,360 votes against 468 by Jazolkipli.

Adenan had represented Tanjong Datu since 2006, after being the assemblyman for Muara Tuang since 1978.