Sarawak CM gives full backing to Putrajaya, thanks PM for openness

Datuk Amar Abang Johari Openg (front) says Sarawak will always discuss with the federal government in a friendly and family-like atmosphere to solve whatever issues they have and come up with amicable solutions. — Picture by Sulok TawieBINTULU, Aug 31 ― Sarawak Chief Minister Datuk Amar Abang Johari Openg today expressed the state government's complete support for a strong central government and desire for close and cordial ties with Putrajaya.

He also thanked Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak for being always open and willing to discuss with the state government on its request for Sarawak's rights and powers to be restored to previous levels.

“We will always discuss with the federal government in a friendly and family-like atmosphere to solve whatever issues we have and come up with amicable solutions,” he said in his address at the state-level National Day celebration here.

Abang Johari said since the formation of Malaysia 54 years ago, the federal government has carried out many efforts to help develop Sarawak along with other states.

He also stressed, however, that being part of Malaysia was not an obstacle for Sarawak to chart its own destiny.

The CM said Sarawak must now move forward so it can become a developed state, and possibly surpass the others in the federation.

He said the setting up of the Development Bank of Sarawak (DBoS), Petroleum Sarawak Berhad (Petros) and upgrading of Internet infrastructure were among the steps taken by the state government to leapfrog Sarawak from a manufacturing to a digital economy.

He believed that Sarawak has the human capital to help the state government to achieve this, saying there were many talented and qualified Sarawakians including those who are working outside the country.

“We are also training and helping our young people to be involved in digital innovation,” he said, adding that Yayasan Sarawak is sending out people to study in various new disciplines at the masters and doctorate levels at reputable research universities in the country and overseas.