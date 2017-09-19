Sarawak CM: 40 Unimas medical students to receive scholarship from state govt

Abang Johari said the decision was made to produce more doctors from the state as well as to reduce the ratio of doctors to patients in Sarawak. — Bernama picKUCHING, Sept 19 — The state government through the Sarawak Foundation will finance the education of 40 students pursuing medicine at Universiti Malaysia Sarawak (Unimas) beginning this year, says Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg.

He said the decision was made to produce more doctors from the state as well as to reduce the ratio of doctors to patients in Sarawak, which was currently one doctor for every 822 patients.

Looking at the huge ratio, Abang Johari said the state government decided to award scholarships to qualified students, in line with the government's focus on human capacity building.

"The 40 recipients today are the first batch to receive this scholarship involving an allocation of RM4 million a year, so for the duration of their five-year study, we will finance RM20 million.

"Next year, we will fund another 40 students, and we want to have more than 100 doctors (through government scholarship) within five years," he said at the scholarship award ceremony at Wisma Bapa Malaysia, Petra Jaya here, today.

Yayasan Sarawak director Azmi Bujang and Unimas vice-chancellor Prof Datuk Dr Mohamad Kadim Suaidi were also present. — Bernama