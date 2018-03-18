Sarawak BN says won’t nominate direct candidates for GE14

Sarawak Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Openg speaking to reporters in Kuching, January 13, 2018. — Picture by Sulok TawieKUCHING, March 18 — Sarawak Barisan Nasional will not nominate direct candidates in the upcoming 14th general election, its chairman Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Openg said today.

Abang Johari’s statement effectively puts to rest previous speculations that the ruling coalition may field direct candidates in some seats.

He said all the state BN's candidates must come from the four component parties — Parti Pesaka Bumiputra Bersatu (PBB), Sarawak United People's Party (SUPP), Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS) and Progressive Democratic Party (PDP).

“Unlike in the last state election when the state BN fielded direct candidates in six seats, this time around there will no direct candidates,” he told reporters after declaring open a bridge at Kampung Kudei Lama here.

When asked if incumbent Saratok MP Tan Sri William Mawan, who is without a party after he resigned from PDP, will be fielded, he said there will no BN's direct candidate contesting for Saratok.

Abang Johari, who is also the chief minister, said the practice of not fielding direct candidates will also the same in Peninsular Malaysia and Sabah.

He said Sarawak BN's candidates will be endorsed by BN chairman Datuk Seri Najib Razak, but declined to comment on whether the state BN’s list of candidates have been finalised.

In the GE14, PBB is expected to fill candidates in 14 seats, SUPP seven, PRS six and PDP, four.