Sarawak appoints a monitor for state political appointees

Sarawak Deputy Chief Minister Tan Sri Dr James Masing said integrity is all about distancing from abuse of power and corruption May 7, 2017. — Picture by Sulok TawieKUCHING, May 7 — From being an assistant state minister, Datuk Talip Zulpilip has been promoted to full ministership with the task of watching over the integrity of all of Sarawak’s political appointees, including fellow ministers and civil servants.

Deputy Chief Minister Tan Sri James Masing said the Jepak assemblyman’s appointment as state minister and ombudsman following the state Cabinet reshuffle yes is a follow-up to the integrity pledge undertaken by all state ministers, assistant ministers and political secretaries before the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) in January.

“The appointment is all about integrity and it means distancing ourselves from abuse of power and corruption,” Masing told reporters after attending the state Barisan Nasional’s pre-council meeting at the PBB headquarters here this afternoon.

He added that Talip is the right person for the job as he is a man of a high integrity.

Talip took his oath of office before Sarawak Governor Tun Abdul Taib Mahmud at the Astana Negeri here earlier today, together with state Tourism, Arts, Culture, Youth and Sports Minister Datuk Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah, Abdullah Saidol and Snowdan Lawan. The latter two were appointed assistant minister in the Chief Minister’s Office in charge of corporate affairs and assistant minister for youth and sports respectively.

Sarawak PKR vice-chairman See Chee How commended the new state Cabinet line-up as deserving of recognition and support.

The Opposition lawmaker for Batu Lintang said the new appointments in the fields of education, oil and gas, energy development, digital economy, international trade and e-commerce development, native land development, urban public transportation and the setting up of a state ombudsman signalled Chief Minister Datuk Amar Abang Johari Openg was taking a fresh direction with governing Sarawak in pursuit of autonomy.

“The good re-engineering plan will not succeed if Sarawak does not have its legislative, fiscal and administrative power and autonomy,” See said.

He urged the state to be more forceful in the negotiations to reclaim Sarawak’s rights and autonomy under the provisions of the Malaysia Agreement, the Federal Constitution, state Constitution and all the instruments that are the foundation for the federation.