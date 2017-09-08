Sarawak accepts closure of two teacher-training facilities in state

State Education, Science and Technological Research Minister Datuk Seri Michael Manyin speaking to reporters on the closure of two teachers’ training institutes in Sarawak on September 7, 2017. — Picture by Sulok TawieKUCHING, Sept 8 — The Sarawak government has withdrawn its objection to the closure of two teacher-training institutes in Bintangor and Miri by the Higher Education Ministry.

State Education, Science and Technological Research Minister Datuk Seri Michael Manyin said today that enrolment in the two institutes have dropped below 50 per cent of their total capacity in the last two years.

“As such, we have no choice to allow the two training institutes in Bintangor and Miri to close down by 2020,” he told reporters after attending the unveiling of the state legislative assembly’s 150th anniversary logo by Chief Minister Datuk Amar Abang Johari Openg here.

Then-chief minister the late Tan Sri Adenan Satem wrote to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak last year expressing the state government’s objection to the conversion of the two institutes into technical and vocational colleges.

The training institutes in Bintangor and Miri are among nine in the country with low enrolment that will be shuttered. They will be converted into technical and vocational colleges by 2020.

Manyin said the state government wants to take over the training institute in Bintangor for its alternative programme.

“We have something in mind what we want to do with the institute later,” he said, adding that it should not be converted to technical and vocational college because there are no industries in Bintangor.

He said it is the right move to convert the Miri training institute into technical and vocational college because of the presence of industries which require people with technical skills.

The Tun Abdul Razak Teachers Training Institute in Samarahan and Batu Lintang Teachers Training Institute in Kuching also have trainee enrolments below 50 per cent, but will not be subject to the Higher Education Ministry’s close-down decision.