SAR team finds another flood victim in Johor

Thursday January 26, 2017
Fire and rescue personnel recovering the body of a flood victim found about at 2.30pm in Kampung Mensudut Lama, Segamat, January 26, 2017. — Bernama picFire and rescue personnel recovering the body of a flood victim found about at 2.30pm in Kampung Mensudut Lama, Segamat, January 26, 2017. — Bernama picSEGAMAT, Jan 26 — The Search and Rescue (SAR) team has found another flood victim, a 58 year-old man, in Palong Timur plantation, here.

Segamat police chief, Supt Raub Selamat said the fully clothed body was found at 2.30pm.

“It was identified as Tarmin Katimun, a security guard at the plantation. It was sent to Segamat District Hospital for post-mortem,” he said when contacted.

Raub said Tarmin was believed to be riding his motorcycle home to Kampung Mensudut Lama when he was swept away by floodwaters yesterday afternoon.

Tarmin is the second flood victim in Johor after Mohd Fais Syafiq Hassan, 21, who was found floating in Kampung Tengah, here at 7am today. — Bernama

