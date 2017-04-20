Sanjeevan charged with defaming police

MyWatch chairman Datuk R. Sri Sanjeevan was charged with defaming the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) through a Facebook post. — File picture by Siow Saw FengKUALA LUMPUR, April 20 — Malaysian Crime Watch Task Force (MyWatch) chairman Datuk R. Sri Sanjeevan was charged in the Magistrate’s Court here today with defaming the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) through a Facebook posting early this year.

Sanjeevan, 32, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

He was charged with making the defamatory remarks against PDRM on the Malaysian Crime Watch Facebook site at 11th Floor, Menara 2 of the Bukit Aman police headquarters here at 8.30am last Jan 3.

The charge, under Section 500 of the Penal Code, provides an imprisonment for up to two years, or fine, or both, if found guilty.

Deputy public prosecutor Saiful Hazmi Mohd Saad, who prosecuted, offered bail at RM5,000 in one surety, but lawyer S. Prakash, representing Sanjeevan, requested for a lower bail as his client were also facing other charges in court.

Magistrate Mahyudin Mohmad Som then set bail at RM3,000 in one surety and fixed May 26 for mention. Sanjeevan post the bail.

On Oct 27 last year, Sanjeevan pleaded not guilty in the Petaling Jaya Sessions Court with making insulting remarks on his Facebook account against Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Khalid Abu Bakar.

He also pleaded not guilty in the Kuala Lumpur Magistrate’s Court on Aug 25 last year to a charge of misleading a company director on his academic qualification that he possessed a law degree and a business degree.

On Aug 16 last year, he pleaded not guilty to an extortion charge and on Aug 12 last year, at the Temerloh Magistrate’s Court, Pahang, was charged with a similar offence.

On July 19 last year, he pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court and Magistrate’s Court in Seremban to charges of hiring illegal workers and also for extortion. — Bernama