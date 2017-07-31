Sandakan roads to be closed for bomb disposal

SANDAKAN, July 31 — Certain roads would be closed for a World War II bomb to be defused at the field next to the Road Transport Department (JPJ) premises here today.

Sandakan District police chief ACP Mohd Azhar Mohd Hamin said the disposal would be carried out from 3 pm till 4 pm.

The affected roads are Jalan Lintas Utara from Bulatan Nasalim till Bulatan Helang and Jalan Kem Tentera in front of JPJ.

Road users are advised to follow the alternative route; JPJ will also suspend its operations at 3 pm, he said in a statement here.

He advised residents around the area not to panic and to stay away from the area while the bomb is being detonated.

Mohd Azhar further advised that residents should take down any valuable fragile or breakable items in the house.

On Friday, a bomb weighing 269 kg was discovered at a road construction site by a heavy machinery worker while excavating earth. — Bernama