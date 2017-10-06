Kuala Lumpur 26°C, Mostly Cloudy

Sandakan marine police detain boat skipper, four Filipinas

Friday October 6, 2017
09:19 PM GMT+8

SANDAKAN, Oct 6 — Marine police here detained a boat skipper suspected of trying to assist four undocumented Filipinas to enter the district illegally via the river at Batu 3 near here yesterday.

Its Sabah Region 4 commander, ACP Yazib Abdul Aziz said the skipper was aged 20 while the women, who were also detained, were aged between 14 and 38.

In a statement today, he said the marine police team found RM350 and 12,500 Peso in the sling bag of the skipper, which were believed to be the fare paid by the Filipinas for the trip.

He said the youth was detained under Section 55A(1) of the Immigration Act 1959/1963, while the four Filipinas, under Section 5(2) of the same Act. — Bernama

