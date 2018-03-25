Sand dredger capsize: Akashah’s family still harbours hopes he is alive

Search and rescue operations are still ongoing. — Bernama photoMUAR, March 25 — The family of Mohd Akashah Azizan, the sole Malaysian crew member among 14 people reported missing after sand-dredging vessel JBB Rong Chang capsized in the waters off Parit Jawa near here on Wednesday, harbours hopes for his safe return.

His eldest brother, Azral Azizan, 37 said he believed in his instincts that his 25-year-old brother who had just started work on the vessel for two weeks as a radio operator was safe and near the scene.

“Following a 100-hour search and rescue (SAR) operation, we are still hopeful that my brother will be found alive. Otherwise, we pray his remains will be found by the SAR team.

“We will wait patiently as we understand the SAR operation is a tedious feat,” he told reporters when met at the Parit Jawa fishermen’s jetty here today.

About 7.50am on Wednesday, Mohd Akashah and 13 crew members went missing when the vessel capsized at Perairan 12 Batu Barat, Tanjung Tohor near here.

Yesterday, five male crew members were found safe while the bodies of two other crew – a man and woman – were recovered.

Meanwhile, the identities of two other bodies which were also found yesterday, have yet to be confirmed. — Bernama