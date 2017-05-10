Sallehen Mikhyi is new Selangor PAS Commisioner

SHAH ALAM, May 10 ― Selangor PAS today announced the appointment of Sabak assemblyman Sallehen Mukhyi as its new Commissioner for the term 2017/2019.

Sallehen is to replace Datuk Iskandar Abdul Samad.

Also appointed were Ir Mohd Haslin Hassan as Deputy Commissioner II and Mohd Zamri Zainuldin as Deputy Commissioner III.

The post of Deputy Commissioner I, however, is still held by Datuk Dr Ahmad Yunus Hairi.

According to Sallehen the new Selangor PAS leadership line up would focus on efforts to ensure victory for the party in the next general election.

“We will continue carrying out all the works planned by the previous committee line up and will make some improvements if necessary to ensure victory for the party,” he told a press conference here tonight.

Sallehen also said PAS would contest at least 45 state seats in Selangor at the next general election compared to only 20 previously. ― Bernama