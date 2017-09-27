Salleh slams opposition leaders who use foul language for political mileage

Datuk Seri Salleh Said Keruak questioned the need to resort to such an act only because of political differences and rivalry. — Picture by Choo Choy MayKUALA LUMPUR, Sept 27 — Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Seri Salleh Said Keruak today hit out at Opposition leaders who use offensive language in condemning Umno and Barisan Nasional (BN) supporters.

He also questioned the need to resort to such an act only because of political differences and rivalry.

“Mat Sabu (Mohamad Sabu) condemns religionists who are with Umno and BN as having a damned ideology, Mahathir (Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad) has issued a fatwa (edict) that it’s a sin to vote for PAS and BN, while Muhyiddin (Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin) has called Umno and BN people as coming from the ’Age of Ignorance’ (before the advent of Islam).

“As political leaders who struggle for the people, we need not use abusive language. Enough for us to outline the direction of our party’s struggle and criticise the weaknesses of the BN government.

“I think this is a more civilised thing to do than calling each other names and using uncivilised language,” he said in his blog posting.

Salleh, who is also Umno treasurer, said Mat Sabu, Dr Mahathir dan Muhyiddin’s actions would only make DAP happy, whom they thought could take them to Putrajaya.

However, he said, such an assumption was wrong and a political strategy like that was inappropriate to capture Putrajaya.

“The people are fed up with such politics of hate. What they yearn for is mature politics, politics of using issues and campaign strategies in a civilised manner and which touch on the people’s needs, and championing them,” he said. — Bernama