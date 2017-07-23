Salleh says ‘defeat’ not in Umno’s vocabulary

Datuk Seri Dr Salleh Said Keruak said Umno members should not be afraid and they must have the ‘winning mentality’ to strive for the party and BN. ― Picture by Saw Siow FengIPOH, July 23 — There is no such term as ‘defeat’ in the Umno vocabulary, instead the party is always working hard to win the 14th General Election (GE14), said Umno treasurer Datuk Seri Dr Salleh Said Keruak.

Salleh, who is also the Communication and Multimedia Minister, said Umno members should not be afraid and they must have the ‘winning mentality’ to strive for the party and Barisan Nasional (BN).

“We think we win because we have been working hard in giving clarification to the people. In the last general election there were some people who were confused by the accusations and empty promises, so we must explain the truth so that they will come back to us.

“Sometimes we need to attack. We cannot just defend ourselves because the enemies do not wait for us but they will find ways to eliminate us, so it is our responsibility to attack,” he said at the opening ceremony of the Gopeng Umno division delegates conference, here, today.

Salleh said, leaders were not the prime measure in the party’s struggle because they would come and go, but the struggle’s objectives were priority.

“The party’s objective is not only to provide development to the people because it is our responsibility (as leaders), it is not the struggle.

“Instead we must uphold the spirit of (the party’s) struggle, if not we merely become ordinary members and our objectives will not be achieved,” he said.

Salleh also said Umno members should be careful on the challenges in the social media.

“There are fake information everyday spread by the enemies who aim to erode the people’s trust on the leaders and party, it is only to disunite us. We must be careful,” he said. — Bernama