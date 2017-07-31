Salleh says BN has signs of winning back Selangor

Datuk Seri Dr Salleh Said Keruak the BN is capable of winning back Selangor in GE14. ― Picture by Saw Siow FengTANJONG KARANG, July 30 — The Selangor Barisan Nasional (BN) is seen as capable of winning back the state in the 14th general election.

Umno treasurer Datuk Seri Dr Mohd Salleh Said Keruak said this was based on his observation where the Selangor BN only need nine per cent of voters returning to the BN fold to win back the state.

“I see that we already have signs of winning in the state. What is important is for us is not to have doubts in our struggle. We have to unite, be confident and loyal to our leaders. With this spirit, we cannot lose,” he told reporters after opening the Tanjong Karang Umno delegates conference here today.

Also present was Selangor BN chairman Tan Sri Noh Omar, who is also Tanjong Karang Umno division chief.

Salleh, who is Communications and Multimedia Minister said the Selangor BN should resolve issues in the state wisely, including those involving quit rent, garbage collection and cleanliness, to gain the people’s support.

“We form a government not because we are power crazy, but as a responsibility to fight for the people’s interests,” he said. — Bernama