Salleh says Dr M is source of all problems in Umno

Datuk Seri Dr Salleh Said Keruak today said PPBM chairman and former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad is the source of all the problems in Umno. ― Picture by Saw Siow FengKOTA TINGGI, July 21 — Parti Pribumi Melayu Bersatu (PPBM) chairman Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad is the source of all the problems in Umno.

Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Seri Dr Salleh Said Keruak, who is also Umno treasurer, said the problems came about after Tun Dr Mahathir (former Umno president and former prime minister) sacked those who opposed his views.

“If we look at the history of Umno, all the probems that the party face today is because of Tun M. Semangat 46 (Parti Melayu Semangat 46) was born because Umno was not properly managed.

(Umno was declared unlawful by the High Court in 1988 after disgruntled followers of Tengku Razaleigh Hamzah, who narrowly lost to Tun Dr Mahathir in the contest for the Umno president’s post, took legal action).

“PKR (Parti Keadilan Rakyat) was born after Tun M sacked Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, who was then the deputy prime minister,” he said when opening the Pengerang Umno division delegates meeting, here today.

Pengerang Umno division chief Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said was also present.

Salleh reminded Umno leaders and members of their responsibility to defend Umno because it is the only the party which champion the rights of the Malays. — Bernama