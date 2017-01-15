Salleh Said: BR1M, the right move to assist rakyat

Datuk Seri Dr Salleh Said Keruak today said the implementation of BR1M is the correct measure taken by the government to relieve the people’s burden. — Bernama picPENAMPANG, Jan 15 — The implementation of the 1Malaysia People’s Aid (BR1M) to relieve the people’s burden is the correct measure taken by the government under Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak, says Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Seri Dr Salleh Said Keruak today.

He said the assistance introduced in 2012 had benefitted low-income families and help generate the economy.

“In the past, Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamed (Tun M) criticised the implementation of BR1M but when I read the newspaper today, Tun M has changed his stand and said BR1M is ok.

“From the past we have been saying BR1M is one of the best methods to help the people,” he said when met by reporters after attending the Penampang Parish Christmas Open House here today.

He was asked to comment on the statement of the former prime minister who is also the chairman of Parti Pribumi Malaysia, yesterday that BR1M would be retained if Pakatan Harapan comes to power.

Salleh said the change in stand by Dr Mahathir showed the opposition were only good at criticising the policies implemented by Barisan Nasional (BN).

“However, they do not see what the BN government has done in the interest of the people,” he added. — Bernama