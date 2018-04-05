Salleh: PKR logo may be used to deceive Malays

PH may use the PKR logo during GE14 as a strategy to fool the Malays, said the communications and multimedia Minister. — Picture by Zuraneeza Zulkifli KUALA LUMPUR, April 5 — Pakatan Harapan (PH) may use the PKR logo during the 14th general election (GE14) as a strategy to fool the Malays, said Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Seri Salleh Said Keruak.

He said the DAP has said it would not use its logo in GE14 while the logo of Parti Amanah Negara might alienate Chinese voters because of its Islamic image, which leaves only the PKR logo.

“Using the PKR logo as a common logo is a strategy to fool the Malays into believing that the pact is more Malay,” he said in his posting on his blog.

Salleh said the Opposition leaders and several political analysts had said that the “Chinese tsunami” which began in 2008 had peaked in 2013.

“This means that the Pakatan had more or less maximised its Chinese support base, and if they want to go higher than the 80 parliamentary seats without the help of PAS, then it should against the backdrop of a “Malay tsunami”, he said.

Salleh said it was the role of Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) to create the ‘Malay tsunami’ but PKR vice-president Rafizi Ramli has said that this has failed to happen.

“And without the ‘Malay tsunami’, Pakatan Harapan may fare worse than during the 2013 general election, let alone win the 120 parliament seats that they are targeting,” he said. — Bernama