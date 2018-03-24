Salleh: No reason for Sarawakians to reject state leadership

Datuk Seri Dr Salleh Said Keruak said leadership continuity was instrumental in the Sarawak’s harmonious environment. ― Picture by Saw Siow FengKUCHING, March 24 — The people in Sarawak have been urged to continue supporting the present state government for its proven ability to maintain stability in the state.

Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Seri Dr Salleh Said Keruak said leadership continuity was instrumental in the state’s harmonious environment.

“I understand that Sarawak’s leaders are always thinking in the best interest of the state. Sarawak is fortunate that the current leaders are concerned and want to protect the state’s rights for the future,” he said tonight at a programme, “United We Stand”, at Kota Sentosa Square, Batu 7, here.

Chief Minister Datuk Abang Johari Openg launched the programme organised by Sarawak Information Department.

Meanwhile, Salleh admitted being impressed by Abang Johari’s future plans for Sarawak.

“One thing that impresses me is his emphasis on digital economy as the future of the state. The emphasis used to be on roads, electricity and water supply but now it is on internet facilities, because for the people, it is not just a matter of coverage but speed and cost,” he noted.

Salleh described Abang Johari’s aspirations for Sarawak as being on track, and added that he as the minister responsible, would give his full cooperation for the chief minister’s plans to be realised.

In this regard, he said there was no reason for the people of Sarawak to not support the state leadership. — Bernama