Salleh: Ministry considering proposal for MCMC registration of online news portals

Datuk Seri Dr Salleh Said Keruak said the proposal to register online news portals was to make news portals in the country more responsible and enable the MCMC to determine the volume of visitors to such portals. — Picture by Choo Choy MayKUALA LUMPUR, Aug 28 — The Communications and Multimedia Ministry is considering a proposal to require eligible online news portals to register with the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC).

Minister Datuk Seri Dr Salleh Said Keruak said the idea was to make news portals in the country more responsible and enable the MCMC to determine the volume of visitors to such portals.

The matter was in the final stage of discussion before being presented to the Attorney-General’s Chambers by the end of this year, he said to reporters after presenting the prizes for the Merdeka 2017 Instagram (Photo and Video) Competition and launching the album of the Patriots band here.

Special Affairs Department director-general Datuk Dr Mohd Puad Zarkashi was also present at the event.

“Registration will be based on certain criteria which will determine whether the news portals are eligible for registration or otherwise. Upon registration, all the news portals will be subject to the laws of the Communications and Multimedia Act, and this will facilitate control and monitoring by MCMC,” said Salleh. — Bernama