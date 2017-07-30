Salleh: Kit Siang not capable of defeating Najib on his own

Datuk Seri Dr Salleh Said Keruak said DAP’s Lim Kit Siang is not capable of defeating Umno President Datuk Seri Najib Razak on his own. ― Picture by Saw Siow FengKUALA LUMPUR, July 30 — DAP advisor Lim Kit Siang is not capable of defeating Umno President Datuk Seri Najib Razak on his own and thus he needs ex-Umno leaders to teach him, said Umno Treasurer Datuk Seri Dr Salleh Said Keruak.

Salleh who is also Communications and Multimedia Minister said Lim’s greatest fear was that Najib had proven a better strategist after all and was able to read all his political moves.

He said Lim now realised that Najib had skilfully pre-empted and countered all the moves.

“It is Kit Siang who is in a state of panic, not Najib, because his real game is being exposed and is being stripped bare for all to see,” said Salleh in his latest blog posting today titled ‘Lim Kit Siang is panicking, not Najib’.

He added that Lim’s deceit was now as clear as day.

“(It) is very obvious when he tells one audience that Pakatan Harapan is being led by DAP while he tells another audience that Pribumi (Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia) and PKR are leading the Pakatan Harapan,” said Salleh adding that Lim thought that an Ali Baba arrangement could work in politics since it could work in business.

“And this is where Kit Siang has underestimated the Malays because they will reject his Pakatan Ali Baba even if he puts all the ex-Umno leaders on the front page as the Malay face of Pakatan Harapan.” — Bernama