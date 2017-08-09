Salleh Keruak: Patriotism belongs to all Malaysians

Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Seri Salleh Said Keruak arrives for the launch of the ‘Negaraku Sehati Sejiwa’ campaign in Batu Pahat, Johor Aug 8, 2017. — Pictures by Choo Choy MayBATU PAHAT, Aug 9 — The government’s latest Merdeka campaign was launched to a huge turnout of almost 25,000 people last night.

Titled ‘Negaraku Sehati Sejiwa’, the campaign aims to bolster patriotism among Malaysians ahead of the country’s 60th Merdeka celebrations later this month.

The crowd, made up largely of youths, turned up at the Batu Pahat stadium despite a persistent drizzle throughout the evening to celebrate the launch organised by the Information Department.

It was a lively and colourful affair with performances to entertain the crowd.

The campaign, which is part of the Merdeka month celebrations, also included the launch of the Negaraku MyFlag smartphone app developed by the Information Department.

The app allows individuals to download a digital version of the national flag which can then be displayed anywhere.

Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Seri Salleh Said Keruak, when launching the campaign here last night, stressed on the importance of displaying the national flag with pride during the Merdeka month.

“Patriotism belongs to all Malaysians,” Salleh said in his speech, stressing that the sense of patriotism should be shared by all Malaysians.

“It is the most important value for Malaysians. The love for the country must be in the minds and hearts of every Malaysian,” he said.

His views were echoed by Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Khaled Nordin, whose speech was delivered on his behalf by Johor state exco Datuk Ayub Rahmat.

“The Jalur Gemilang is not just a piece of cloth that is simply waved. It is the most important symbol in our country. It is our soul,” he said.

