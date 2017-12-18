Salleh ridicules Pakatan over inability to agree on PM choice

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 18 — Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Seri Dr Salleh Said Keruak today rapped the Pakatan Harapan for still grappling with the problem of who to name as Prime Minister.

He said never before has a coalition been so confused about who to put forward as its shadow prime minister, noting that by now they should have a full shadow cabinet.

“But Pakatan still cannot do a simple thing like this. The confusion becomes worse when Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad (Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia chairman) announced earlier this year he is the top dog of Pakatan.

“Then DAP leaders, on the other hand, make all the policy announcements on behalf of Pakatan. Then Anwar Ibrahim’s (PKR de facto leader) name keeps popping up as the candidate for prime minster but someone else will be temporary prime minister since he is in jail,” he posted in his blog, sskeruak.blogspot.my tonight.

Salleh, who is also Umno treasurer, was referring to Pakatan Harapan’s move to announce its choice of prime minister next month. — Bernama