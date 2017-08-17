Salleh: DAP should not blame BN over illegal factory

Datuk Seri Dr Salleh Said Keruak giving a speech at the launch of the Batu Pahat District Information Office, August 8, 2017. — Picture by Choo Choy MayKUALA LUMPUR, Aug 17 — The DAP-ruled Penang Government should not point fingers at Barisan Nasional (BN) after failing to solve the problem of illegal factories operating in the state, causing health hazard to the public.

Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Seri Dr Salleh Said Keruak said as the ruling state government, the DAP should be responsible in solving problems faced by the state.

“What’s important is, when we have been given the opportunity to form a government, it is important that we solve problems in the state.

“If there are illegal factories in the state, of course, the government is responsible for solving the problem, which is very important, because a responsible government is one that can solve the problem,” he said after launching the book, ‘Buku Bajau — Pahlawan di Laut, Perwira di Darat’ penned by Musli Oli today.

He was asked to comment on Penang Chief Minister Lim Guang Eng’s statement which blamed the former BN-ruled state government over the issue of an illegal factory operating in Sungai Lembu, and that the DAP had only inherited the problem from the previous administration when it took over the state government in 2008.

Lim was reported as saying that the current DAP-ruled Penang Government did not take action against any illegal building, factory, shrine or hawker stall which had existed before 2008, as long as it did not disturb the people and traffic.

The chief minister said this was part of the DAP government’s policy after taking over the administration in 2008.

Lim’s statement was issued after the authorities, including the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) investigated the illegal factory, which was believed to be detrimental to the health of residents in the area.

Salleh argued that the problem of illegal factories should have been resolved by the Penang Government, regardless of when the premises began to exist and operate.

In fact, he said, even the people in Penang viewed the issue with a different perspective from Lim, who only seemed to be blaming others. — Bernama