Salleh: DAP must abide with RoS’ order

Datuk Seri Dr Salleh Said Keruak said that DAP must abide with the order by RoS to hold the party’s Central Executive Commitee re-election. ― Picture by Saw Siow FengKUALA LUMPUR, 20 July — DAP must abide with the order by Registrar of Societies (RoS) to hold the party’s Central Executive Commitee (CEC) re-election, said Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Seri Dr Salleh Said Keruak.

He said what was happening not only happened to DAP because UMNO had also once been declared by the court as illegal in the 1980s.

“To me what is important, all meeting matters of any organisation or association must be in accordance with the prescribed party regulations. In this DAP issue, the objection was done by DAP members themselves and RoS had made a reasonable decision based on the objection,” he told reporters when attending the Aidilfitri 2017 celebration event organised by Malaysian Broadcasting Depar6tment in Angkasapuri here today.

Also present were Broadcasting director-general Datuk Abu Bakar Rahim and Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama) general manager Datuk Zulkefli Salleh.

Salleh said RoS had acted based on facts and asked DAP to hold a CEC re-election to allow the delegates to elect 20 legitimate and recognised CEC members.

Meanwhile DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng today said DAP would reveal its option on the issue of CEC re-election after meeting with the RoS.

On July 7, RoS director-general Datuk Mohammad Razin Abdullah said DAP must hold a fresh election that is legitimate and transparent for the CEC. — Bernama