Salesman who set fire to door in Hospital Ampang charged with mischief

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 3 — A salesman pleaded not guilty in the Ampang Sessions Court here today to a charge of committing mischief by burning a door of an apartment unit belonging to Hospital Ampang last week.

Imra Ariffin Ibrahim, 33, was alleged to have set fire to the door of the apartment unit which was occupied by Rosmirizal Ruslan, 34, who is his relative.

The offence was committed at the Hospital Ampang Apartment, Jalan Mewah Utara, in Pandan Mewah, at about 4am, on Dec 30, 2017.

The charge, under Section 435 of the Penal Code, provides an imprisonment for up to 14 years and fine, upon conviction.

Judge Azrul Darus set bail at RM5,000 with one surety and also ordered Imra, who has a child, against intimidating wtinesses, the victim and her family members. He also fixed Feb 5 for mention.

Deputy public prosecutor Nor Hashimah Hashim prosecuted. — Bernama