Sahadah Ilah sect deviates from Sunni teachings, says NS Mufti

NILAI, Oct 4 — The Negeri Sembilan Fatwa Committee has recently decided that the teachings of ‘Sahadah Ilah’ or ‘Sahadah Allah’ by Sheikh Ismail Kassim deviated from the teachings of the Ahli Sunnah Wal Jamaah.

State Mufti Datuk Mohd Yusof Ahmad said following the decision, the man was banned from conducting the group’s activities in the state.

“The Negeri Sembilan Islamic Religious Affairs Department’s (JHEAINS) enforcement division has been informed of the decision for further action. Currently, the department, together with the police, are monitoring the situation,” he told reporters here today.

Mohd Yusof was commenting on reports on the man’s teachings being spread via his Facebook account.

The mufti said he and several members of the Negeri Sembilan Fatwa Committee and the fatwa research panel had several meetings with the man, who hailed from Sabah, asking him to explain his teachings, but failed to get his cooperation.

He said their investigation also found that the man had also gone round in Perak, Penang, Selangor and Negeri Sembilan to preach his teachings, but were rejected in these states. — Bernama