Safety audit report on old hospitals to be completed next month

Thursday December 22, 2016
09:51 PM GMT+8

The safety audit report on old hospital buildings nationwide is expected to be completed and submitted to the Health Ministry next month. — Bernama pic

MUAR, Dec 22 — The safety audit report on old hospital buildings nationwide is expected to be completed and submitted to the Health Ministry next month.

Deputy Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Hilmi Yahaya said the directive was issued to five concessionaires, which handled the maintenance work, to check the hospitals under their care.

“They were asked to check the wiring, electrical, plumbing and gas system to ensure that they are in good condition. If not, they need to be repaired or replaced. We will study the report,” he told reporters after opening the Johor branch of the Malaysian Cancer Foundation Office in Marina Bay Complex Square here today.

The safety audit has been conducted on 48 hospitals nationwide, which are more than 50 years old, following the fire incident at Sultanah Aminah Hospital (HSA) on October 25, which killed six people.

The hospitals included HSA, Batu Gajah Hospital, Kuala Lumpur Hospital, Balik Pulau Hospital and Penang Hospital.

On the fire at HSA, Dr Hilmi said the ministry was still discussing the follow-up action.

Meanwhile, Dr Hilmi said the opening of the office would intensify efforts to help cancer patients in the state.

He said it would also help to expand the awareness campaign on cancer, the non-infectious disease where the number of cases is expected to rise by 2030. — Bernama

