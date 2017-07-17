Safeguard government’s confidential data and information to avoid leaks, says Chief Secretary

Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Dr Ali Hamsa (centre) attending the presentation of the 2016 Special Security Protection Awards at Bangunan Perdana Putra in Putrajaya, July 17, 2017. — Bernama picPUTRAJAYA, July 17 — Forty-five government agencies received five-star rating and awards for excellent security protection management last year.

Among the agencies that received recognition through the 2016 Special Security Protection Award at the Implementation Coordination Unit (ICU), Prime Minister’s Department were six ministries — Ministry of Rural and Regional Development; Federal Territories Ministry; Home Ministry; Health Ministry; Prime Minister’s Department and Ministry of Women, Family and Community Development .

The remaining 39 government agencies comprised Federal Departments; Statutory Bodies; State/Federal Departments, Departments under State Governments, including the state secretary offices and local councils.

Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Dr Ali Hamsa who attended the presentation of the 2016 Special Security Protection Awards urged civil servants to adhere to safety and security procedures and give importance to security management to prevent official secrets of the government from being leaked.

“It is important to ensure security and delivery system for services and communications are not hampered by cyber threats like spam ware and malware.

“The culture of proper management of security in every agency to prevent leaks is a fundamental requirement to ensure integrity in the civil service,” he said.

A total of 185 government agencies were evaluated last year.

The Special Security Protection Award was introduced in 2013 to give recognition for excellent management of security at ministry, department and agency levels.

“Ministries and government departments must always be alert and be ready to face any security risks posed by the ever challenging landscape of events throughout the world,” said Ali. — Bernama