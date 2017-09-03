Sacrifice, success are interlinked, says PM Najib

At the stroke of midnight, Datuk Seri Najib Razak shouted ‘Merdeka’ seven times during his National Day speech at the National Stadium in Bukit Jalil, after the SEA Games closing ceremony, August 31, 2017. ― Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, Sept 2 — Sacrifice and success complement one another, and one cannot happen without the other, says Datuk Seri Najib Razak.

The prime minister, in the latest posting entitled ‘Sacrifice and Success’ in his blog, www.najibrazak.com said the success enjoyed by Malaysians was the result of sacrifice and gave three recent important incidents, namely the 29th SEA Games 2017, National Day and Hari Raya Aidiladha.

“The first happiness was when we were crowned overall champions in the 29th SEA Games with the gold medal collection exceeding target. In fact, we succeeded in organising and hosting a great SEA Games, especially in the opening and closing ceremonies which in my observation, is of world standard.

“Congratulations to all athletes for their outstanding performances, whether they won gold, silver, bronze or none, all of them should be applauded and celebrated for their commitment and spirit of #Rising Together. I am confident, what was displayed at the SEA Games, our future will be bright, indeed,” he said.

He said the second joy was on the nation’s 60th independence celebration at Dataran Merdeka which recalled the historic moment in 1957, complete with procession and presentation “as if we were at the Merdeka Stadium with the first cry of Merdeka which echoed over the land of the country.”

He said the third happiness was the Muslim celebration of Hari Raya Aidiladha, which brought countless meanings to Muslims all over the world.

He said the essence of Aidiladha was the lesson behind the events surrounding prophets Ibrahim and Ismail, their sacrifices, and how they were rewarded by God.

“Regarding sacrifice, its meaning may vary from person to person. For example, the athletes who competed in the SEA Games recently, sacrificed their energy and sweat in order to lift Malaysia’s name in sports, while the country’s 60th anniversary would unlikely have been celebrated, were it not for the sacrifices of our soldiers and predecessors.

“God willing, as long as Malaysia continues to have citizens willing to sacrifice, from the smallest ones at personal level, to that of putting one’s life on the line for the country, I am confident, and believe we will continue to be on the right path to Malaysia’s dream of becoming successful. This is the true meaning of sacrifice and success,” he said. — Bernama