Sacked Kelantan PKR Youth chief cries foul

KOTA BARU, Aug 29 — Dr Mohd Hafidz Rizal Amran said today his sacking as the Kelantan PKR Youth chief was not in accordance with party rules.

He said PKR National Youth chief Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad had made a unilateral decision without the proper discussion to sack him.

“My dismissal was not discussed by the PKR Youth Political Bureau or the PKR Youth Central Leadership Council which had not met since March 2017 and there was no consultation with the Kelantan Leadership Council as provided for in the PKR Youth Rules,” he said in a statement.

Dr Mohd Hafidz Rizal said yesterday he was sacked as the Kelantan PKR Youth chief via a WhatsApp message by Nik Nazmi. — Bernama