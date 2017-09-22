Sabah’s PBS youth chief quits BN, citing loss of confidence in leadership

Although speculation was rife that he would be joining newly-launched opposition Parti Warisan Sabah, Nointin said he was not joining any other party just yet. — Picture by K.E. OoiKOTA KINABALU, Sept 22 — Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS) Youth chief Datuk Jake Nointin said he is quitting the party today, claiming disenchantment with the party leadership for deviating from the party’s initial struggle.

“The current leadership seems no longer focused on its core principles and original aims, and it’s because of this we have decided to leave the party,” he said during a press conference at his residence in Keningau here.

Nointin, who is also PBS supreme council member, the Liawan division chief and Jetama Sdn Bhd general manager, said he was leading a group of supporters, including several division leaders in leaving the party.

He would be quitting all posts in PBS with immediate effect.