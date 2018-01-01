Sabahans won’t forgive Dr M for ‘Projek IC’, says Sabah leader

Tun Dr Mahathir Muhammad speaking during Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia’s first annual general meeting in Shah Alam December 30, 2017. ― Picture by Azneal IshakKUALA LUMPUR, Jan 1— Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s apology for past mistakes will not convince Sabahans to forgive the former prime minister for his role in the alleged “Projek IC”, said United Pasokmomogun Kadazandusun Murut Organisation (Upko) acting president Datuk Seri Wilfred Madius Tangau.

In a report in the Borneo Post, Wilfred said that Dr Mahathir never apologised specifically for the alleged covert operation to grant foreigners citizenship in return for political support.

“In fact, Dr Mahathir did not touch on any Sabah and Sarawak issues at all — just like how he neglected us when he was prime minister,” Wilfred reportedly said.

He also claimed that Dr Mahathir and the Pakatan Harapan coalition he leads would treat Sabah and Sarawak as “unwanted orphans” should they win federal power in the general election.

“For this, Sabah people will continue to reject Mahathir and his allies in Sabah, DAP, PKR and Warisan (Rakyat),” said Wilfred.

Dr Mahathir issued a general apology for past wrongs during his speech at the Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) annual assembly on Saturday, but later said the apology did not mean he was admitting to any particular wrongdoing.

In 2014, the Royal Commission of Inquiry on illegal immigration in Sabah said it found reason to believe the controversial “Projek IC” citizenship-for-votes initiative may have existed, based on witness testimony.

“Projek IC” is said to be responsible for the abnormal spike in Sabah’s population, with foreigners comprising nearly 30 per cent of the state’s 3.12 million-strong populace.