Sabahan wins RM10.6m in Magnum 4D Jackpot Gold

A Sabahan has won the RM10.6 million jackpot for the Gold 1 category after checking the results on Magnum’s website. — AFP picKUALA LUMPUR, March 29 — A Sabahan bagged RM10,639,570 when he won the first prize in the Magnum 4D Jackpot Gold game last month.

The winner, who is in his late 30s, realised he had won the jackpot for the Gold 1 category after checking the results on Magnum’s website.

“I was truly overwhelmed! I started to play 4D Jackpot Gold not more than six months, as normally I play 4D classic and 4D Jackpot.

“This time, I played more as I was attracted by the jackpot prize,” said the winner in a statement released by Magnum.

His winning ticket for the game on March 14 had the numbers “801713 + 18”.

“0713 is my dream number that I frequently played for the past three-years, while 18 is my lucky number.

“I combined these numbers to play Jackpot Gold as the game offered up to seven prizes; more to be won,” he said.

According to the statement, the winner had invested some of the prize money gained through previous smaller winnings from the Jackpot Gold to try his luck again.

“I had also played mGold as I hoped to have better chances of winning,” he added.

The instant millionaire said he would first settle his housing and car loans, while allocating a portion for a family vacation and some for long-term savings.

The enterprise owner, who is currently in the capital for the first time in 10 years enjoying a holiday with his family, also has plans to expand his business.

Explaining his past experiences in lottery games, the elated winner admitted how much things have changed in today’s world.

“For example, I can instantly check 4D results via the website or smartphone applications, although my parents still prefer to check the newspapers,” he said.

He said he now goes directly to the Magnum website to look for numbers related to his daily life, instead of flipping through the 4D Almanac.

“It is so easy nowadays if I want to check on 4D numbers and get more inspiration,” he exclaimed.

Jackpot Gold is a lottery system where the winning numbers are based on the 4D Game results.

It comprises of a combination of a six-digit number and, a two-digit “golden number” ranging from 00-19, for example as stated in the winning ticket.

A winner is awarded if every one of the six digits and “golden numbers” matches exactly with the Jackpot Gold winning ticket.

Meanwhile, mGold is another variation of the 4D Jackpot Gold that offers players more chances of winning chances from a RM2 bet.

mGold was introduced following the popularity of the m-System Bet for 4D Jackpot.