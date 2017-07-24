Sabah wildlife park must be relocated, state minister says

The Lok Kawi Wildlife Park’s animal exhibits consists of 80 per cent rescued wildlife such as orang-utan, proboscis monkeys, pygmy elephants, sun bears, hornbills, Malayan tigers, primates and wild cats since it was opened to the public on February 17, 2007. — Picture courtesy of ScubazooKOTA KINABALU, July 24 — Sabah’s Lok Kawi Wildlife Park must be relocated in order for it be managed successfully, said Sabah’s tourism, culture and environment minister Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun.

The minister said that the park’s current location in Lok Kawi was fairly congested and not fully utilised due to its hilly terrain.

“If we are looking ahead, then we have to move to bigger and better forests. Wildlife shouldn’t be contained in small enclosures. It is difficult to see them in real natural habitat in small enclosures,” he said, adding that the proposal to relocate the park started a few years ago.

The land in question in Sugud, located in an adjacent district nearby, will be more than 10 times the size of the current park at 1,619 hectares compared to 113 hectares but is currently gazetted as a firewood reserve for the local villagers.

Other leaders, namely deputy chief minister Datuk Seri Yahya Hussin has objected to the move, citing high costs and that it would be time consuming to move the zoo.

“There are a lot of considerations, so its not just about whether we want to move, but if the villagers are willing to let go of the land to accommodate the park.

“Personally, I like to plan beyond my lifetime, for future generations. Then yes, I am of the opinion that we need to move,” said Masidi.

The park operates on a RM4.5 budget million annually which takes into account the animals’ food, medication and vitamins supplies and generates about RM1.5 million annually from the entrance fees which goes directly to the state’s coffers.

The park recently came under fire for poor management and bad condition of the animals, but the Wildlife Department has since refuted the claims, claiming that the animals were fed a balanced diet and that some 80 per cent of the animals were rescued or seized wildlife that may have suffered at the hands of their previous owners.