Last updated Sunday, February 12, 2017 8:31 pm GMT+8

Sabah Umno deputy chief says BN receives strong support from Kadazandusun, Murut people

Sunday February 12, 2017
05:54 PM GMT+8

File picture of a Barisan Nasional supporter riding his motorcycle that is decorated with Barisan Nasional flag October 31, 2013. — Picture by K.E. OoiFile picture of a Barisan Nasional supporter riding his motorcycle that is decorated with Barisan Nasional flag October 31, 2013. — Picture by K.E. OoiSEMPORNA, Feb 12 — The Barisan Nasional-led state government still has solid support from the Kadazandusun and Murut (KDM) people, who made up 40 per cent of the population in Sabah.

Sabah Umno deputy information chief, Datuk Ramlee Marahaban said it could be seen through the support given to the KDM veteran leaders, who had their own aura, including Tan Sri Joseph Pairin Kitingan.

“The support ratio is still in favour of the United Pasokmomogun Kadazandusun Murut Organisation (UPKO), Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS) and Parti Bersatu Rakyat Sabah (PBRS),” he said.

He spoke to reporters after handing over aid to victims of a fire in Kampung Balimbang and Kampung Hampalan here today.

Ramlee, who is also state assistant minister of Finance, said even though there was radical group, especially from the Generation Y, who joined the opposition bloc, the leaders were still highly regarded by the communities. — Bernama

