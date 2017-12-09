Kuala Lumpur 26°C, Mostly Cloudy

Sabah Umno committed to translating Najib’s MA63 message into action, says Musa Aman

Saturday December 9, 2017
10:58 PM GMT+8

Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Musa Aman during the full-dress rehearsal of 2017 Malaysia Day Celebration at Likas Sports Complex September 14, 2017. — Malay Mail picSabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Musa Aman during the full-dress rehearsal of 2017 Malaysia Day Celebration at Likas Sports Complex September 14, 2017. — Malay Mail picKUALA LUMPUR, Dec 9 — Sabah Umno is committed to translating into action the important message by Umno President Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak in his winding-up speech at the Umno General Assembly 2017.

Sabah Umno Liaison Committee chairman Tan Sri Musa Aman, who is also Chief Minister, said the message had given a new morale booster for the party members in the state to serve their grassroots.

The message could further strengthen unity among the members and the party’s machinery in facing the 14th General Election (GE14) and at the same time to ensure that Umno and Barisan Nasional (BN) could achieve a big win, he said.

Musa said this to Bernama when commenting on the winding-up speech by Najib at the Putra World Trade Centre (PWTC) here today.

“Sabah Umno also responded well to and fully supported the points and stance by the president on matters pertaining to the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63),” he added. — Bernama

