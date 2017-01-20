Sabah shrimp trawler found in southern Philippines with crew missing

File picture of fishing trawlers in Semporna. Malaysian authorities say that a Sandakan-registered shrimp trawler was found afloat with its engine running in the waters in between Baguan and Taganak islands in Southern Philippines. — Picture by Julia ChanKOTA KINABALU, Jan 20 — Philippine authorities have found a missing Sandakan-registered shrimp trawler in its waters near Sabah with three crew onboard missing.

Eastern Sabah Security Commander Datuk Wan Abdul Bari Wan Abdul Khalid said that the vessel was found afloat with its engine running in the waters in between Baguan and Taganak islands in Southern Philippines.

“We received the report that the vessel was found by Philippine security authorities at 3.15pm yesterday while the owner had reported his vessel missing at 6.03pm,” he said in a statement here today.

The vessel has been towed to Taganak by authorities but three crew members — Indonesians of Bugis descent were missing and their whereabouts unknown.

“An incident was believed to have happened in Philippine waters.

“We are working with our Philippines counterparts for further action and more information,” he said.

The waters around Southern Philippines and the east coast of Sabah have been known to be hunting grounds for kidnap-for-ransom groups with about half a dozen incidents last year.

This is the first known incident this year.