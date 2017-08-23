Sabah seeks federal government aid for sewerage rehabilitation

TAWAU, Aug 23 — The Sabah government is to apply for an RM200-million federal government grant to rehabilitate the sewerage system in the state, said Deputy Chief Minister Tan Sri Joseph Pairin Kitingan.

Pairin, who is also Minister for Infrastructure Development, said the application was based on an estimate by the Sabah Public Works Department (JKR) after fully taking over the sewerage system from the local authorities.

“For Tawau alone, we need an allocation of RM40.96 million this year for repair and maintenance of the sewerage system in the Tawau municipality,” he said after attending a briefing given by JKR and Water Department representatives at the Tawau Municipal Council.

The briefing was on the sewerage issues in Tawau and the Tawau Water Supply Scheme Phase III: Water Dam Design and Construction.

Pairin also visited several sewerage facilities and several roads between Keningau and Tawau and attended a briefing on the development of the Sepulut-Kalabakan Road. — Bernama