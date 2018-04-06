Sabah, Sarawak Pakatan parties won’t use common logo

Sabah PH chairman Christina Liew (left) says the candidates have chosen to use their own respective party flags. — Picture by Saw Siow Feng KOTA KINABALU, April 6 ― Pakatan Harapan candidates in East Malaysia are bucking the shared logo peninsular counterparts must use and will instead run on their respective parties' tickets, said Christina Liew.

The Sabah PH chairman said the presidential council agreed to exempt the state's parties from using the shared logo which will be revealed tomorrow.

“This was a big decision for us, to be able to exercise our autonomy and decide for ourselves. We chose to use our own respective party flags.

“So, PKR, DAP and Amanah flags will be used here,” she said at a press conference today.

Liew claimed the move was necessary in Sabah due to the abundance of Opposition parties and to avoid confusing supporters.

“We have been using our own party flags and logos all this while, and people recognise it, if we can contest under our own logo, we choose to do it,” she said.

The Registrar of Societies yesterday suspended PH component PPBM for failures to furnish required paperwork, which derailed the larger pact's bid for registration.

The decision essentially ended the pact's hope for all its candidates to use its logo in the general election.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak announced that Parliament will be dissolved tomorrow to pave way for the 14th general election.