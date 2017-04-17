Sabah reps dispute Lajim’s selection as opposition leader

File picture shows then-Sabah PKR chief Datuk Lajim Ukin speaking during the second day of the PKR Congress at Ideal Convention Centre (IDCC) Shah Alam, Nov 29, 2015. — Picture by Saw Siow FengKOTA KINABALU, April 17 — State lawmakers from DAP, PKR and Parti Warisan Sabah objected to Sabah Speaker Datuk Syed Abas Syed Ali’s decision to retain Datuk Seri Lajim Ukin as state opposition leader.

PKR state chairman Christina Liew (Api Api), Warisan vice presidents Datuk Jaujan Sambakong (Sulabayan) and Junz Wong (Likas), Moyog assemblyman Terrence Siambun and DAP Sabah publicity secretary Phoong Jin Zhe said Lajim did not have the majority support from the opposition.

“We, the state elected representatives from PKR, DAP and Warisan Sabah, did not vote for Lajim to be the opposition leader,” said Liew.

The group said Liew should be recognised as the state opposition leader instead.

They then said they will formally register their objection with the assembly.

“This is undemocratic and during the state assembly sitting, he was not representing the opposition, he was more like Barisan Nasional. We were not allowed to exercise our right to speak in the Dewan,” said Jaujan.

Wong and Liew claimed they did not challenge the decision at the time as they initially believed Lajim received the most votes.

They added that voting to select the opposition leader was meaningless if the Speaker could ignore the results.

“We don’t understand why the Speaker decided to retain Lajim as the opposition chief despite the latter not getting enough votes,” said Wong.

Last week, Syed Abas announced at the beginning of the four-day sitting that he had received objections from a number of opposition assemblymen on Lajim’s position in the House.

He declared that Lajim will remain the leader until the end of the current state assembly session.

Lajim was appointed state Opposition leader soon after the 2013 general election as the PKR chief then. Last year, he left PKR to form his own party. Parti Harapan Rakyat Sabah has since announced its alliance to local opposition parties United Sabah Alliance.