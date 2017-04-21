Sabah rep wants to hear Sukau bridge cancellation from CM’s mouth

The Sukau bridge project had drawn heavy criticism from non-governmental organisations and environmentalists, who claimed it would further fragment forests and wildlife. — Picture by Yeap Chin Aik/ MNS KOTA KINABALU, April 21 ― Sukau assemblyman Datuk Saddi Abdul Rahman is seeking Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Musa Aman’s clarification regarding the scrapping of a proposed bridge in the former’s constituency.

Saddi, the chief proponent of the project, said he was unconvinced as the announcement was made by chief conservator of forests Datuk Sam Mannan, and not a member of the state Cabinet.

“I will meet CM in one or two days time, I want to clarify if what was said during the conference is true and reflective of the State government’s stand ― and if it so, was he under instruction to make the announcement.

“For him (Mannan) to announce it in London, is not right,” he said.

Saddi said it was disrespectful that he and Sukau residents were not informed prior to the announcement of the cancellation.

He also lamented that the decision was made known during the recent state assembly sitting that ended on April 13, as the matter was raised then,

“But the (state) tourism minister or the chief minister did not announce any cancellation then,” he said when contacted by Malay Mail Online.

Yesterday, Mannan announced that the state government decided to scrap the bridge after considering the environmental aspects and concerns from numerous groups and conservationists, particularly renowned British naturalist Sir David Attenborough.

The RM223 million bridge, proposed under the 10th Malaysia Plan, was set to connect several villagers in Sukau on the east to the western river bank, while a road would link Sukau to Litang and Tomanggong areas, in an effort to stimulate economic activities and provide easier access to a hospital.

The project had drawn heavy criticism from non-governmental organisations and environmentalists, who claimed it would further fragment forests and wildlife and interrupt the already sensitive ecology in the region as it would run through high elephant traffic.

Saddi also urged residents to stay calm until he could verify the matter with Musa.