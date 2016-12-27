Sabah ready to table new electoral seats by March, deputy speaker says

The tabling of the new seats in the first quarter of 2017 has also added to speculation that Sabah may hold an early state election. — Picture by Saw Siow FengKUALA LUMPUR, Dec 27 — The Election Commission’s (EC) proposal to establish 13 new state constituencies for Sabah may be tabled in Parliament as early as March, Sabah Deputy Assembly Speaker Datuk Johnny Mositun signalled.

Most of the issues raised previously have been resolved by the election regulator in public inquiries, Mositun was reported saying by The Star daily today.

“Of the 13 seats, most issues raised on 12 seats have already been resolved, and the EC is looking at technical issues raised over a seat proposed in the Kinabatangan parliamentary area,” he was quoted saying.

The Sabah legislative assembly had in August given its approval for the 13 new state seats, which were displayed to the public in September.

According to The Star, the planned new state seats in Sabah are Bengkoka, Mengaris, Pintasan, Pantai Dalit, Darau, Tanjung Dumpil, Dampai, Tulid, Telupid, Sungai Manila, Lamag, Segama and Kukusan.

These 13 state seats will be on top of the existing 60 state seats and 25 federal seats in Sabah.

Sabah last held its state election in 2013, the same year as the general election, with the state Barisan Nasional (BN) government’s mandate expiring only by mid 2018.

According to a report in The Borneo Post last Sunday, the Tawau District Education Office recently released a notice on briefings for certain schools on the role they would play during elections.

The four briefing sessions are scheduled for next February 20, February 21 to 22, March 13 to 14, and March 15 to 16 at several locations, the paper said.

Polling is often carried out at schools.

Most states in Malaysia dissolve their state assemblies at the same time as Parliament, the paper said, noting however that Sabah and Sarawak had in the past departed from such practices.

While Sabah had held its state elections in the same year as the general elections of 2004, 2008 and 2013, Sarawak's state polls were held in 2006, 2011 and 2016, the paper said.

The last general election was held on May 5, 2013, which means that the next one must be held by August 24, 2018 in line with the constitutional requirement for polling once in every five years, the paper said.