Sabah police chief: Curfew in ESSZone waters extended till Jan 17

Sabah police commissioner Datuk Ramli Din (centre) said the curfew in the waters off seven districts in the Eastern Sabah Security Zone (ESSZone) has been extended to January 17. — Picture courtesy of ESSCOMKOTA KINABALU, Jan 1 — The curfew in the waters off seven districts in the Eastern Sabah Security Zone (ESSZone), which ended at 6pm today, has been extended to January 17, says Sabah Police Commissioner Datuk Ramli Din.

The curfew covered the waters of Tawau, Semporna, Kunak, Lahad Datu, Kinabatangan, Sandakan and Beluran, he said in a statement here today.

Ramli said with the extension, those living in the affected areas had been told to remain indoor while outsiders would not be allowed to enter the waters between 6pm to 6am during the period.

“The curfew is extended to keep out terrorists threatening the security of international researchers working in the areas and tourists visiting the island resorts,” he said.

He said based on information, the Abu Sayyaf militant group and those involved in kidnapping for ransom from southern Philippines were attempting to intrude to carry out kidnapping and other cross-border crimes.

Ramli said the curfew was aimed at facilitating the enforcement and monitoring of boat movements as well as creating an air of security and confidence for chalet operators as well as fishermen with the presence of security forces ships in their areas.

He said the extension of the curfew was to ensure the security and wellbeing of Sabahans who were the main users of the waters in Esszone.

“I am also delegating powers to all district police chiefs to issue permit for eligible applicants to carry out fishing or to attend to urgent matters during curfew,” he said. — Bernama