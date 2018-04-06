Sabah PKR vows no more turncoats in GE14

In 2013, PKR won seven state seats and one parliamentary seat, but six elected representatives have since left the party, including two who defected to join the ruling Barisan Nasional. — Picture by KE Ooi KOTA KINABALU, April 6 ― After losing several elected representatives to political rivals, Sabah PKR chairman Christina Liew assured supporters today that only loyal candidates will be fielded in the general election.

Liew said that the special selection committee had been strict in vetting possible candidates this time, running background checks and considering all possibilities before submitting their names to the national leadership.

“We went through great pains to decide on the candidates, it is a major team effort and we consider their commitment and integrity for the cause. We have great faith that our selected candidates will not do the same thing,” she said.

She was asked at a press conference whether her party was prepared for sabotage and defections.

Kadamaian assemblyman Jeremy Majalad and Matunggong’s Jelani Hamdan went to Upko and Umno, respectively, while Tamparuli’s Datuk Wilfred Bumburing, Klias’s Datuk Lajim Ukin, Moyog’s Terence Siambun and Penampang MP Darell Leiking left for their own parties.

“We believe this time we have selected the best, those with integrity and in our opinion, they will not defect,” she said.

When asked about seat negotiations with Parti Warisan Sabah, Liew said it was a done deal, but declined to elaborate by saying they were still “fine tuning” the final details.

“There may be one or two seat overlapping,” she said, adding that DAP has finalised their part while Amanah has yet to do so.

Liew then confirmed she was defending her Api Api state seat, quashing rumours she was moving to a constituency in the state's east coast.

She said state PKR Youth leader Raymond Ahuar will stand in the Pensiangan parliamentary seat, but did not elaborate.

“All I can say is, all bets are off. Any speculation made so far remains just that ― speculation. What I can say is that there will be a surprise,” she said.