Sabah panel wants GST revamped to include revenue sharing

Sabah Rights Review Committee chairman Datuk Teo Chee Kang (second right) said ‘a fair share’ of the GST collected from Sabah should be given back to the state. — File picKOTA KINABALU, Jan 17 — A special Sabah government panel wants Putrajaya to review the Good and Services Tax (GST) system to allow the state a share of the revenue.

Sabah Rights Review Committee chairman Datuk Teo Chee Kang said that there should be a formula that will give “a fair share” of the GST collected from Sabah back to the state.

“We also maintain that the implementation of the Goods and Services Tax has practically denied the Sabah government from expanding the scope of state Sales Tax as doing so may amount to double taxation, although the State has such power under Tenth Schedule, Part V of the Federal Constitution,” he said.

Teo said this was among the issues discussed at a meeting last November where they were briefed on the progress of the work done by the Special Committee for Devolution of Powers to the state.

He said that the committee will pursue Sabah’s entitlement to the Special Grant under the Tenth Schedule, Part IV of the Federal Constitution which accords the state an annual an amount equivalent to 40 per cent of the increase in the net revenue derived by the Federation from the State.

“We maintain that by virtue of Article 112D, the five year periodical review of the Special Grant is mandatory, failing to do so is a breach of the Federal Constitution,” he said in a statement here today.

The committee was also looking into the definition of the state boundary and the applicability of the Territorial Seas Act 2012 to Sabah, as it will have direct implications on the territorial powers of the state.

The committee is inviting opinions from other political parties including opposition in Sabah at a hearing this 26 January 2017 at the State Assembly building.

They are requested to file their outline submission to the Special Tasks Ministry at Wisma Innoprise before January 24.

The committee consists of Teo, state secretary Tan Sri Sukarti Wakiman, Sabah Attorney General Datuk Mariati Robert, Ministry of Finance permanent secretary Datuk Pg Hassanel Mohd Tahir, State Economic Planning Unit director Datuk Osman Jamal and State Treasurer Chui Nget Ngo among others.