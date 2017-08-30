Sabah Pakatan Harapan in final stages of preparing manifesto

KOTA KINABALU, Aug 30 — Pakatan Harapan are still to finalise its election manifesto for the state, after its Sarawak counterpart submitted their version yesterday.

The pact’s secretary Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah said talks were ongoing on the best resolutions, but was not sure when it would be completed.

“We believe Sabahans deserve more and we want to frame our manifesto under the auspicious of the Malaysian Agreement 1963 and the (Federal) Constitution. That is the premise to our discusssion,” he said at a press conference today.

Saifuddin also announced the appointment of PKR’s Christina Liew as Sabah PH chairman, with DAP’s Stephen Wong and Amanah Sabah’s Hamza Abdullah named as her deputies. Other portfolios will follow later.

“We are still discussing the manifesto. There will be a main comprehensive one that will have specific chapters on Sabah and Sarawak. Then Sabah and Sarawak will have its own manifesto, which is an extension of the chapters,” he said.

Liew said that manifesto will take into consideration the rights and interests of Sabah on issues such as education, health, family and economic development and security.

She also said that PH has not closed the door on working with state-based opposition parties in the general election, in the interest of putting up straight fights for a better chance of winning.

“Once we decide on our manifesto, then we can sit down with other local parties and see where we can negotiate.

“Of course the goal is always a one-on-one fight against the BN, but we cannot always come to an agreement. We will cross that bridge when we come to it,” she said.