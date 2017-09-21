Sabah opposition leader Lajim out of bankruptcy, but loses party presidency for now

Datuk Lajim Ukin (front right) was declared bankrupt for a week. — Picture by Julia ChanKOTA KINABALU, Sept 21 — After a week of being declared bankrupt, Sabah opposition leader Datuk Lajim Ukin has cleared his outstanding debt of RM185,000 and the status has been lifted as of today.

Lajim was also forced to vacate the position of Parti Harapan Rakyat Sabah president, and can only be reinstated after the party’s annual general meeting next month.

“As for my Klias state seat, I leave that up to the State Assembly speaker to decide,” he said.

Lajim said that the bankrupt status was due to an “oversight”, and came from a car loan with CIMB Bank that he had entrusted a friend to continue paying.

“I loaned the car, a Range Rover to a friend sometime in 2013 after the election, with the understanding that he would continue paying off the loan. He only paid it for another year and two months before his business started facing problems,” he said.

Lajim said that he paid the full amount to the Insolvency Department yesterday and had the bankrupt status lifted after seeing a senior assistant registrar at the court today.

However, he said under Section 9A of the Societies Act 1966, he was automatically disqualified from holding his party’s presidency post and had to wait to be reinstated as per law.

Former deputy president Datuk Maijol Mahap would be acting president in the meantime.

On Tuesday, a notice was published by Sabah Insolvency Department director Monica Linsua in a local newspaper, stating that any payments due to Lajim should be paid to the department first as he has been declared bankrupt.

The bankruptcy was effective as of 14 September 2017.

Last January, Lajim was issued a notice of bankruptcy, requiring him to pay more than RM160,000 to the law firm representing CIMB Islamic Bank Bhd within one week from Jan 16. Lajim said this case was already settled.