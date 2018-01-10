Sabah Opposition alliance hits snag with KDM seats

National Opposition coalition Pakatan Harapan have yet to solidify a deal with Opposition parties in Sabah ahead of the 14th general elections which is due this — Picture by Saw Siow FengKOTA KINABALU, Jan 10 — A “grand Opposition alliance” in Sabah is still in the works among some of its main players, but negotiations may hit an impasse if they cannot reach an agreement on non-Muslim Bumiputera, or Kadazandusun Murut (KDM) seats.

National Opposition coalition Pakatan Harapan (PH), having settled their seat allocations internally between the three parties — DAP, PKR and Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) — late last year, is now in various stages of informal talks with local Opposition parties. But they have yet to solidify a deal ahead of the 14th general elections due this year.

“The priority is to strike a deal with Warisan, as they have a certain understanding with [Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia] PPBM, a Pakatan component party in Peninsula (Malaysia) which is not in Sabah and Sarawak,” said a PH insider who declined to be named.

The pact is currently also in talks with local Opposition parties Parti Cinta Sabah (PCS) and fledging party Parti Kerjasama Anak Negeri (Anak Negeri).

PCS is helmed by Tamparuli assemblyman Datuk Wilfred Bumburing, who recently led the party out of local Opposition pact United Sabah Alliance or also known as Gabungan Sabah, while Anak Negeri is helmed by former Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS) secretary Datuk Henrynus Amin.

While Gabungan Sabah — a pact consisting of Parti Sabah Tanah Airku (STAR), Sabah Progressive Party, Parti Harapan Rakyat Sabah and Parti Perpaduan Rakyat Sabah — is notably missing from the list, the spokesman said that STAR, led by Bingkor assemblyman Datuk Dr Jeffrey Kitingan, was keen to enter talks “despite the Malayan labels thrown against us.”

“I think we have better chance to close a deal with Warisan first, the rest I am less optimistic because they all are very similar but yet cannot see eye-to-eye.

“It’s not so easy because each claims to champion the KDM cause. They need to settle between themselves,” said the source.

Warisan president Datuk Shafie Apdal has previously said that his party was not yet in a formal pact with PH, but supported their goal of toppling the Barisan Nasional (BN) federal government.

The general idea is that PH’s bigger goal is to win Putrajaya, while Warisan’s main aim is to take over the Sabah state government.

“The logic is that the Muslim Bumiputera seats are less crowded. Even though Warisan wants to contest a lot of seats, ultimately their core base is the Muslim Bumiputera.

“However, KDM seats are oversaturated. Each believes they have the grassroot support and they cannot come to a consensus. A straight fight here is virtually impossible,” the PH source said.

Henrynus, when met, said that his party Anak Negeri was realistic in its ambitions and would not look to contest in many seats, or those outside of which they were sure of their chances of winning.

“We cannot stand in all seats realistically. We only want to contest where we know we are strong. Where we are not, we will help other Opposition.

He said that they were not looking to “argue about seats” and will talk to any party who agree with their five core struggles, including fighting for Anak Negeri rights, upholding religious freedom, and safeguarding native customary rights (NCR) land rights.

“We are interested in Pakatan Harapan. We have a good relationship with DAP. We are currently building a relationship with them at a primary level,” he said.

PH, in their fight to topple the federal government, is aiming at a specific number of parliament seats in Sabah, including all the current incumbents.

“In order to contribute enough seats to change of Putrajaya, we need to win a few more marginal seats,” the PH source said.

Kota Kinabalu, Sandakan, Penampang and Semporna are currently under the Opposition and the pact hopes to win a few more — Sepanggar, Batu Sapi and Tawau — and if all goes well with negotiations, the interior KDM areas of Keningau, Pensiangan and Tenom.

“The general rule is if we can contest in more parliamentary seats, then they can get more state seats. But of course there are exceptions. It’s also about winnability,” the PH source said.

“A good coalition is one where not everyone is happy. Hopefully everyone can give up something for the benefit of the bigger picture,” he added.

Henrynus was more optimistic that negotiations will soon achieve results.

“The talks are not for nothing. We have an objective. Of course we are trying to build a coalition.

We need to be aligned when [the] time comes,” he said.

PH has finalised its allocation of parliamentary seats in the peninsula, with PPBM getting the lion’s share at 52 seats, PKR 51, DAP 35 and Amanah 27.