Sabah on emergency flood watch as unusually heavy rain forecast continues

Floods all over Sabah's west coast is reportedly caused by abnormally high rainfall. ― Picture courtesy of Sabah Fire and Rescue Services DepartmentKOTA KINABALU, Aug 15 ― Sabah is taking emergency flood action following a forecast of abnormally high rainfall for the next four days.

Assistant minister to Chief Minister’s Department Datuk Edward Yong said authorities were ready with emergency response teams in affected areas like Kota Kinabalu, Penampang, Papar, Tuaran and Kota Belud where floods are concentrated at the moment.

Rainfall up to three times the normal level that has been ongoing since late Sunday is expected to continue until Friday, and is expected to cause more flash floods, landslides, and other damages.

“The meteorology department recorded 80 millimetres of rainfall and 135mm on Monday as compared to usual average of 35mm to 50mm per day.

“It’s not that we have blocked drains and clogged up rivers. Our drains and rivers just can’t take the volume,” he said.

Yong said that the agencies involved were being provided hourly updates of heavy rain and flooding in order to mobilise ground rescuers including police, firemen and civil defence personnel.

So far, the heavy rain has caused flash floods around suburbs in Kota Kinabalu, the Menggatal township some 20km away, in Penampang, Kota Belud and Papar.

Local authorities in the five districts have activated their flood operations centres and evacuation centres in three districts ― Penampang, Papar and Kota Belud have been opened.

State secretary Datuk Sukarti Wakiman reminded the public to adhere to authorities’ directions for their own safety and also keep hold of their identification during any evacuation.

So far, there have been many reports of damaged property and infrastructure, people trapped in houses, fallen trees, landslips and blocked roads. Only one death has been reported. The victim was swept away in her car in the flood near Papar.